OGI Stock: Bounce Off SupportLicensed marijuana producers like Organigram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) continue to be a popular topic of conversation. There always two different side to every story, and these contradictory views trend to create an overwhelming amount of volatility.Rumors have begun to swirl that the government may hold off marijuana legalization until 2018, versus the expected 2017 deadline that was previously proposed. This news is causing some to step away or outright avoid this entire sector, as such news could send all these speculative stock cascading lower.At the same time, I am hearing supportive arguments that this new segment of the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...