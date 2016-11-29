Global Ophthalmology Drug Development Pipeline Review 2016: Which Pharmaceutical Approaches are the Most Prominent at Each Stage of the Pipeline and Within Each Indication? - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline development landscape for glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema and keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye), from Discovery through to the Pre-Registration stage. This includes an analysis of products by stage of development, molecular target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Ophthalmology disorders are associated with the eyes and visual system. If left untreated, serious long-term co-morbidities such as diabetes, and particularly blindness, can arise. Although there are a number of treatments approved in ophthalmology, there are currently no curative therapies for any of these indications. In particular, there are strong unmet needs within age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma, which can lead to blindness if not adequately treated.



Although there is a high degree of failure and uncertainty within the R&D of pharmaceuticals, there is a great deal of interest in ophthalmology development. Overall, there are over 700 products in active development in the ophthalmology therapy area, making it one of the largest therapy area pipelines.



Although two thirds of products in development for ophthalmology disorders are at the Discovery or Preclinical stage of development, the number of drugs in the pipeline is very high, creating strong potential for a blockbuster drug to enter the market.



A list of all products in development is provided, including dormant and discontinued projects. Finally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in the development of products in this area, and outlines recent updates and press releases in the field.



