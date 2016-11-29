World Coal Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020: Global Coal Trade Amounted to 76,447 Million USD in 2015, with a Consistent Downward Trend in the Last Four Years - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

This report has been designed to provide a detailed analysis of the global coal market. It covers the most recent data sets of quantitative medium-term projections, as well as developments in production, trade, consumption and prices. The report also includes a comparative analysis of the leading consuming countries, revealing opportunities opened for producers and exporters across the globe. The forecast outlines market prospects to 2020.

Australia continued to lead the way by a large margin in the global supplies of coal. In 2015, Australia's coal exports totaled 29,630 million USD, which accounted for a 39% share of global exports. Indonesia, Russia, USA, and Colombia were the other key global suppliers of coal in 2015, with a 45% combined share of global exports.

Indonesia (+10.3% per year) and Australia (+6.9% per year) were the fastest growing exporters from 2007 to 2015. Indonesia significantly strengthened its position in the global coal export structure, growing its share from 13% in 2007 to 19% in 2015.

On the other hand, Japan (18%, based on value terms), India (16%), China (11%), the Republic of Korea (11%), and Taipei (5%) were the leading destinations of coal imports in 2015. Imports to China grew the quickest, at a pace of +19.6% per year from 2007 to 2015. The balance of key imports also increased their imports over the period under review. India's share of global imports increased by +9 percentage points, while the share of Japan illustrated negative dynamics (-3 percentage points).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Opportunities by Country

3.4 Market Forecast to 2020

4. Production

4.1 Production in 2007-2015

4.2 Production by Country

5. Imports

5.1 Imports in 2007-2015

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports in 2007-2015

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices by Country

7. Profiles of Major Producers

