Global Automotive Braking Systems Technology, Trends and Forecasts Report 2016-2031: Focus on Top 14 Global Markets - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Braking Systems - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2031" report to their offering.

New this quarter, this report has been extracted from motor industry information and intelligence platform QUBE and provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive original equipment (OE) foundation and electronic braking sector and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

- For the top 14

- markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

- - OE foundation brakes

- car brakes, disc brakes, drum brakes, ceramic brakes

- - OE electronic brakes

- ABS, ESP, electric parking brakes

- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:

- - Foundation brakes

- including ceramic pads, twin brake disc systems, hybrid systems, coated discs, advanced calipers, anti-squeal technology

- - Electronic brakes

- including anti-lock, EPB, ESP, braking assistance, predictive braking, brake-by-wire, slip control, regenerative braking, autonomous emergency braking- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Brembo, BWI Group, Continental, IFR Automotive, Thatcham, TMD Friction, TNO, ZF-TRW news and interviews only available in QUBE)

- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

- Updated profiles of the major automotive brake system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Pester analysis

3. Companies

- Electronic brake companies

- - Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

- - - Advics

- - Continental AG

- - Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

- - Robert Bosch GmbH

- - ZF TRW

- - Others

- Foundation brake companies

- - Accuride Corporation

- - Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

- - Brembo S.p.A.

- - BWI Group

- - Chassis Brakes International Group

- - Continental AG

- - Delphi Automotive LLP

- - Federal Mogul Corporation

- - Mando Corporation

- - Meritor, Inc

- - Robert Bosch GmbH

- - TMD Friction

- - Wabco Vehicle Control Systems

- - ZF

- - Others

4. Forecasts

- Anti-lock braking systems

- Autonomous Emergency Braking

- Disc brakes

- Drum brakes

- Electric parking brakes

- Electronic stability control systems

5. Markets

- Emerging markets

-electronic brakes

- Emerging markets

- foundation brakes

- Market shares

- electronic brakes

- Market shares

- foundation brakes

6. Technologies

- Anti-lock braking system developments

- Autonomous Emergency Braking

- Brake calipers

- Brake discs and pads

- - Brembo's solutions

- - Continental's solutions

- - Federal-Mogul's solutions

- - IFR Automotive's solutions

- - Trelleborg Automotive's solutions

- Brake-by-wire developments

- Braking assistance system developments

- - Emergency brake assistance

- Electric parking brake developments

- Electronic stability control system developments

- Future foundation brake developments

- Other electronic brake system innovations

- Predictive emergency brake control developments

- - Integrated system from TRW

- Regenerative braking systems

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqvqrf/automotive

