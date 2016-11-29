Melexis MLX91802 Absolute Pressure Sensor Structure and Cost Report With Comparisons with Infineon SP37 & Freescale FXTH87 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The MLX91802 is an absolute pressure sensor for industrial and automotive application in harsh environment, -40°C to 150°C and more particularly for the tire pressure sensor, car and truck application with a pressure range of up to 1400KPa. The Melexis ASIC die integrates a LF transmitter at 125KHz to facilitate the integration of the MLX91802 in a TPMS.

It is easy to use with the factory calibration, the Melexis firmware or a custom firmware and the integrated functions like the temperature sensor and battery monitoring

The Melexis designed MEMS pressure sensor is based on a very reliable technology with a thick membrane and a sealed cavity. Melexis has developed a smart packaging, easy to integrate in a system, and inexpensive. The absolute pressure measurement is using a soft coating rather than a complex packaging with manifolds.

The report presents a detailed analysis of sensor structure and cost.

To complete the report, a characteristics comparison between Infineon SP37, Freescale FXTH87 and the Melexis MLX91802 highlights differences in technical choices made by the companies.

