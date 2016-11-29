sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 29.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,025 Euro		+0,025
+0,16 %
WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,031
16,034
12:13
16,031
16,034
12:13
29.11.2016 | 12:11
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Melexis MLX91802 Absolute Pressure Sensor Structure and Cost Report With Comparisons with Infineon SP37 & Freescale FXTH87 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Melexis MLX91802 Absolute Pressure Sensor" report to their offering.

The MLX91802 is an absolute pressure sensor for industrial and automotive application in harsh environment, -40°C to 150°C and more particularly for the tire pressure sensor, car and truck application with a pressure range of up to 1400KPa. The Melexis ASIC die integrates a LF transmitter at 125KHz to facilitate the integration of the MLX91802 in a TPMS.

It is easy to use with the factory calibration, the Melexis firmware or a custom firmware and the integrated functions like the temperature sensor and battery monitoring

The Melexis designed MEMS pressure sensor is based on a very reliable technology with a thick membrane and a sealed cavity. Melexis has developed a smart packaging, easy to integrate in a system, and inexpensive. The absolute pressure measurement is using a soft coating rather than a complex packaging with manifolds.

The report presents a detailed analysis of sensor structure and cost.

To complete the report, a characteristics comparison between Infineon SP37, Freescale FXTH87 and the Melexis MLX91802 highlights differences in technical choices made by the companies.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2cvdx5/melexis_mlx91802

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire