ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Solodev, creator of the world's first on-demand enterprise web experience platform created by developers for developers, today announces new versions of its flagship solution optimized for Windows 2012 and 2016. Solodev for Windows is available for purchase for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud directly through AWS Marketplace. Solodev adds the Windows products to its existing offerings that support SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace, which the company announced earlier this month.

"We built Solodev with the goal of putting an end to the constant compromises businesses have to make when it comes to their websites -- including using their desired operating system," said Shawn Moore, founder and Chief Technology Officer of Solodev. "Having recently been one of the first vendors to support SaaS Subscriptions on AWS Marketplace, we knew this was the perfect opportunity to create a Windows version of our software. It is furthering our mission of providing customers with exactly what they want from their enterprise web content management software."

Configured to handle a diverse range of project demands for virtually any business, Solodev is a fully-integrated platform for developing websites, mobile apps and custom applications that is quick to deploy and easy-to-use. Backed by the reliable infrastructure of the AWS Cloud, the software also provides customers with unparalleled levels of security, scalability and total design freedom.

"The best part is that you can purchase and deploy Solodev, as well as the configurable AWS infrastructure behind it, in minutes with just a few simple clicks directly in AWS Marketplace," adds Moore. "In addition to AWS Support, both new and existing Solodev customers can rest easy knowing that our U.S.-based support team is there to help them get the most out of our platform."

In addition, Solodev will be at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 highlighting its new Windows products at booth #105.

