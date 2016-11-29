sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 29.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,02 Euro		+0,002
+11,11 %
WKN: A0LFLY ISIN: CA05152U1084 Ticker-Symbol: LRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURA SILVER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AURA SILVER RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AURA SILVER RESOURCES INC
AURA SILVER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURA SILVER RESOURCES INC0,02+11,11 %