HAZELTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Media Advisory - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) today announced that its Prince Rupert Gas Transmission project (PRGT) has signed a project agreement with 12 hereditary chiefs of the Gitxsan Nation. The hereditary chiefs each represent a Wilp (house group) whose territory is affected by the project route. The agreement outlines economic and employment benefits as well as other commitments that will be provided for as long as the project is in service.

"This agreement is the product of our engagement with the Gitxsan hereditary leadership. This comprehensive agreement provides long-term economic benefits, jobs, contracting opportunities and information sharing throughout the life of the project," said Tony Palmer, president of PRGT. "A lot of hard work and compromise went into this agreement, and it reflects our desire to work cooperatively with the Gitxsan," said Palmer.

Gitxsan Hereditary Chief Luutkudziiwus (Gordon Sebastian), explains the authority of hereditary chiefs in the Gitxsan Hereditary system, "The Supreme Court of Canada's 1997 Delgamuukw decision affirmed that each Gitxsan Wilp (house group) has jurisdiction over its Lax Yip (the Wilp's traditional territory) in accordance with the Ayookim Gitxsan (Gitxsan Law); each Wilp has the authority and power to make decisions as it sees fit for the good of the Wilp. As such, the 12 Hereditary Chiefs bargained hard with PRGT to ensure that the environment is protected, and that the agreement provides for long term benefits to each of the affected Wilp and to the broader Gitxsan Nation," said Chief Sebastian.

Hereditary Chief Geel (Catherine Blackstock) said the agreement is important to the economic health of northern B.C., "I envision this as a great opportunity for all Gitxsan and community people to revitalize employment in our economically depressed upper Skeena region."

PRGT has now announced 13 project agreements executed with First Nations in B.C. They include: Blueberry River First Nations, Doig River, Gitanyow, Halfway River, Kitselas First Nation, Lake Babine Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Metlakatla First Nation, Nisga'a Lisims Government, Takla Lake First Nation, Tl'azt'en Nation and Yekooche First Nation.

The $5 billion PRGT project will provide significant economic benefits for British Columbians, local and provincial governments, and Aboriginal communities as it supports the export of surplus natural gas to global markets, including:

-- Thousands of short-term jobs directed at B.C. residents; -- Opportunities for local and Aboriginal businesses; -- Millions of dollars in annual taxes to help support local services such as schools, policing, fire protection, and waste management; -- Billions of dollars in new investments for the province.

Prince Rupert Gas Transmission is proposing to construct and operate a 900-kilometre natural gas pipeline to deliver natural gas from a point near Hudson's Hope to the proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG facility at Lelu Island, off the coast of Port Edward, near Prince Rupert. Project details can be found at http://www.princerupertgas.com.

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a leader in the responsible development and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates a network of natural gas pipelines that extends more than 90,300 kilometres (56,100 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 664 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in over 10,700 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extend over 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit TransCanada.com and our blog to learn more, or connect with us on social media and 3BL Media.

