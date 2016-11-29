VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX VENTURE: HGO)(FRANKFURT: HGT)(ISIN: CA42016R3027)(WKN: A12A61) is pleased to announce that Dr. Stewart Jackson and Mr. Ralph Stricklen have agreed to join the Hawkeye team as geological, mining and milling Senior Technical Advisors providing the Company with years of significant knowledge and experience which will be invaluable as the Company advances its projects.

Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., P.Geo., has over fifty-seven years of experience in the mining and oil and gas industries. He is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and will be the Qualified Person for HAWKEYE's properties. He has been involved in the discovery and development of several major mineral discoveries including the Red Dog multi-billion dollar zinc-lead deposit in NW Alaska for Cominco; the Borealis, South McCoy and Manhattan gold deposits in Nevada for Houston Oil and Minerals. He participated as one of the vendors of uranium properties in Sweden, held by Continental Precious Minerals, of which the Viken deposit alone contains resources of over 1 billion pounds of U308, and multi-billion pound resources of molybdenum, vanadium, and nickel. He founded Crown Resource Corporation which discovered in the State of Washington, USA, some 4.5 million ounces of gold. This deposit is currently in production by Kinross. During his career, Dr. Jackson has raised $150 million for the discovery and development of projects including gold, silver, diamonds, and base metal; nickel and uranium. He is the author of many industry publications, and one of his papers was awarded the Barlow Medal of the Canadian Institution of Mining and Metallurgy. Dr. Jackson is a member of several professional and scientific organizations.

Mr. Ralph Stricklen is a mine manager with extensive mining industry experience with a strong balance between technical and practical in a foreign environment (Africa, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, Zambia). His experience includes surface mining and milling; gold, nickel, copper, lead, iron and zinc smelting, refining; material handling and storage; acid, water treatment, and oxygen plant operations; project, maintenance, purchasing / warehousing, and engineering management; safety and environmental program implementation and compliance; financial, cost, and capital spending analysis, and planning; human resource, employee and industrial relations management. He has performed Haz-Op on plants prior to startup and risk assessments, and has started up numerous metallurgical projects in various countries ensuring operators were well trained in operations and safety. Mr. Stricklen has developed outstanding teams that understood the process and were able to operate the plant in a safe and efficient manner. Mr. Stricklen reads and speaks Spanish and has a BS degree in Metallurgical Engineering, from Texas Western College at El Paso, TX.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company, states "We are excited that Dr. Stewart Jackson and Mr. Ralph Stricklen have agreed to join HAWKEYE to act as Senior Advisors for our projects. We feel privileged to have them on board and look forward to tapping into their wealth of experience and knowledge in the mining industry as we move forward with La Cobriza and other projects we may acquire in the future. Dr. Jackson's past record for major discoveries, his years of experience, and acting as the Company's Qualified Person will be invaluable in evaluating the geological potential for our projects, whether owned or Joint Ventured"; and

"Mr. Ralph Stricklen's knowledge and experience will be invaluable to HAWKEYE when it comes to evaluating mining and milling facilities the Company may acquire; and by managing mining operations when our projects are put into production. We look forward to immediately getting started with Dr. Jackson and Mr. Stricklen by scheduling a property visit to La Cobriza."

HAWKEYE is pleased to announce it has updated and relaunched its web site. To view these changes and current information on the Company, please visit our website at www.hawkeyegold.com.

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol HGO and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker HGT; ISIN# CA42016R3027 and WKN# A12A61. HAWKEYE's Corporate mandate is to build strong asset value through the acquisition of low-cost high potential cash flowing Mining production opportunities with Blue Sky Discovery upside, manage our business activities in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the well-being of the local Community and Economy. Our goal is significant growth through Revenue and Cash flowing Projects, ultimate production through Discovery on our Blue Sky properties, to provide early return on investment and significant growth to maximize shareholder value.

