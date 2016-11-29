VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Gitga'at First Nation spokesperson, Art Sterritt, will be in Vancouver on Tuesday, November 29th and Wednesday, November 30th, and is available for media interviews and commentary on the Federal Cabinet's decision on the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Justice Minister Jodi Wilson-Raybould visited the Gitga'at community of Hartley Bay and the Great Bear Rainforest just before the last federal election to announce their opposition to the Enbridge Northern Gateway pipeline.

Who: Art Sterritt, Gitga'at First Nation SpokespersonWhat: Media availability and commentary on Federal Cabinet decisionWhen: Tuesday, November 29 & Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Tuesday's decision was put in motion by a Federal Court of Appeal victory won by the Gitga'at and their allies this past summer that quashed the federal cabinet approval of the pipeline and required the government to consult with First Nations, or end the project.

Gitga'at territory encompasses approximately 7,500 square kilometres of land and water, including a major portion of Douglas Channel, which is the proposed route oil tankers would have to travel to get to and from Kitimat.

