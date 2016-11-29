Crowd-sourced Competitive Intelligence Platform Honors 4,500 Winning Companies Out of 15 Million Profiles

EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management for IT organizations, today announced it is a winner of Owler's "2016 HOT in New York" award. Each year, Owler's crowd-sourced data model recognizes the top trending companies in cities around the world.

Owler filtered through more than 15 million companies before picking 4,500 award winners across 600 cities worldwide. Recipients were chosen based on several metrics, including number of followers on Owler, insights collected from the Owler community, social media followers, and blog posts over the past year.

"We are delighted by this validation from Owler's extensive professional business community," said Jamal Labed, founder and COO of EasyVista. "Crowd-sourced awards like these are one of the purest forms of feedback reflecting what the market wants and what technology provides. Our ITSM 2.0 solutions are on the front line of meeting our customer needs for best-in-class service management combined with transformative digital workplace capabilities."

"We've sorted through our database of millions of contributions from our community and landed on the top trending companies from around the world," said Jim Fowler, CEO at Owler. "Being HOT In 2016 is an accomplishment to be proud of."

About Owler

Owler is the crowdsourced competitive intelligence platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 800K business professionals that contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily. Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Coimbatore, India.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is reinventing service management for the mobile user making it easy to deliver and easy to use. EasyVista is a service management platform that automates and personalizes service delivery for employees and other end users without a single line of code. The only solution on the market that is purpose-built as a mobile-first experience, EasyVista helps 1,000+ enterprises around the world radically improve the service experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation and management and reduce and control the total cost of service delivery. With more than 20 years in service management, EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in Paris and New York, EasyVista is traded on the French stock exchange as ALEZV:EN.

