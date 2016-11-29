Insurer selects CloudBees Jenkins Platform to achieve 'digital by default' initiative

CloudBees, Inc., the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps, announced today that Allianz Insurance has selected the CloudBees Jenkins Platform to accelerate software delivery. Allianz Insurance will use the CloudBees software to support its ambition to become a 'digital by default' business. Allianz Insurance is one of the largest general insurers in the UK and part of the Allianz SE Group, the largest property and casualty insurer worldwide.

With a 400-person team relying on Java and mainframe software practices to deliver a diverse array of insurance products, Allianz Insurance was finding it harder to move developers between teams when tight project schedules required it. To increase consistency and meet demand for quality software on shorter delivery cycles, the insurer turned to CloudBees to increase automation and establish a common set of continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) practices across its development teams.

"The insurance industry is fast-moving and our ability to quickly bring products to market to support the customer journey is increasingly important. We need both speed and agility," explained Adam Rates, head of strategy and architecture, Allianz Insurance. "With the CloudBees Jenkins Platform, our development teams are delivering more complex, larger projects more quickly. Our development environment is easy to use, easy to set up and easy to manage."

The CloudBees Jenkins Platform enables teams to use an automated, flexible and scalable approach to accelerate the delivery of innovative software applications. After an initial cloud-based pilot project, Allianz Insurance transitioned its Jenkins deployment to the CloudBees Jenkins Platform, on-premise. The company has also started to use CloudBees Jenkins Operations Center to centrally manage its Jenkins environment.

"We are pleased Allianz Insurance has placed their trust in the CloudBees Jenkins Platform to meet rapidly changing customer and business needs, and hit their ambitious digital goals," said Sacha Labourey, CEO, CloudBees. "Long, monolithic development cycles are a relic of the past, and for risk-based businesses such as Allianz Insurance, it is clear they see value in a faster, more nimble approach to software delivery."

Most development teams at Allianz Insurance are using the CloudBees Jenkins Platform. In addition, they are using the High Availability plugin and extending the use of CloudBees Jenkins Operations Center to include sharing build resources between teams. The insurer is now implementing the Role-based Access Control plugin to ensure compliance and to control access to various projects and/or folders.

