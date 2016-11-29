

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Standard & Poor's releases the S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for September at 9:00 am ET Tuesday. The index is expected to rise 5.2 percent on year, compared to a 5.13 percent gain in August.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.0589 against the euro, 113.18 against the yen, 1.0154 against the Swiss franc and 1.2474 against the pound as of 8:55 am ET.



