MATAWAN, NJ--(Marketwired - November 29, 2016) - iCIMS, Inc., a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) talent acquisition solutions, receives the Brandon Hall Group Silver Award for excellence in talent acquisition, within the Best Recruitment Marketing and Employer Branding Program category. iCIMS is recognized for its effective recruitment marketing strategy and brand message, along with the processes in place to measure its success in building a pipeline of new talent for the high-growth organization.

In 2015, with more than 30 percent year-over-year growth, iCIMS saw a need to support its growing employment needs with aggressive hiring goals. A recognition that candidates now behave more like consumers in the way they search and apply for jobs laid the foundation for iCIMS' recruitment marketing strategy. The current strategy utilizes mobile and social recruiting technology and focuses primarily on data-driven programs that attract and engage top talent. Additionally, iCIMS places an emphasis on building long-term relationships with passive candidates who then are converted into hires as appropriate roles become available. Educating candidates on the company's brand, value proposition and the competencies that the organization stands for, ensures iCIMS is bringing in the right, quality talent.

"It is incredibly meaningful to be recognized for our efforts in attracting not only the best, but the right-fit employees for this organization," said Colin Day, iCIMS chairman and chief executive officer. "The iCIMS culture is truly driven by each and every talented individual that joins our team. We're proud to eat our own dogfood, so to speak, with a rich, impactful recruitment marketing program that skillfully employs the iCIMS Connect and Recruit tools. I look forward to continuing to welcome exceptional employees who are committed to developing innovative solutions for talent acquisition and offering a customer service experience unlike any other."

In July 2016, iCIMS announced plans to relocate its company headquarters to the iconic Bell Works building in Holmdel, New Jersey. The organization will now have the capability to house more than 2,000 employees in this 350,000 square foot space to accommodate strategic growth plans and continue to attract great talent from all over the state of New Jersey.

"Winning a Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award means an organization is an elite innovator within Human Capital Management. The award signifies that the organization's work represents a leading practice in that HCM function," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Their achievement is also notable because of the positive impact their work in HCM has on business results. All award winners have to demonstrate a measurable benefit to the business, not just the HCM operation. That's an important distinction. Our HCM award winners are helping to transform the business."

For more information on awards that iCIMS has recently received, please visit https://www.icims.com/why-icims/icims-awards.

For information about careers at iCIMS please visit https://careers.icims.com/sites/.

