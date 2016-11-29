LECTRA: Lectra event probes furniture trends and technology to stand out from the crowd

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra event probes furniture trends and technology to stand out from the crowd

Furniture manufacturers from 16 countries explored fresh perspectives set to stimulate growth and innovation during Lectra's 'Stand out from the crowd' seminar

Paris, November 29, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, brought together more than 90 furniture manufacturers and industry experts at their annual seminar dedicated to the furniture industry. Taking place at Lectra's International Advanced Technology and Conference center in Bordeaux-Cestas, France, the event was devoted to sharing insights on innovations to get ahead of the competition.

The two-day event encouraged manufacturers of upholstered furniture to think about their activities from a different perspective. In the face of growing competition and tighter manufacturing deadlines, participants delved into consumer and design trends, as well as technologies and processes, which enable them to stand out from the crowd.

"Four major trends are having an extensive impact on the industry," underlined Edouard Macquin, sales director, Lectra. "The Millenials generation and their new ways of consuming; growing digitalization in companies; the Industry 4.0 revolution; and the transformation of the Chinese market." Environmental and societal changes are also impacting the evolution of consumer habits, explained Pierre Villeneuve, co-founder of consultancy firm HxLab.

What major challenges do manufacturers face?

Presented for the first time, market research company CSIL unveiled the results of a global survey, carried out with Lectra, which probed the key challenges facing manufacturers of upholstered furniture. The majority of the manufacturers cited shorter delivery times as a fundamental challenge because it means reassessing the entire supply chain. Intensified competition and the urgent need to differentiate from the competition were also cited as major challenges, together with mastering margins and the rarity of skilled labor.

Tomorrow's technology exists today

The building blocks for Industry 4.0 are operational today and only need to be optimized in order to improve performance in factories. Lectra's value proposition already includes major technological 4.0 elements, and is pursuing their integration in 3D, mobility, Internet of Things, the cloud and user experience.

Customer testimonials at the event illustrated advances made in digitalizing processes for furniture manufacturing. High-end Italian furniture manufacturer B&B Italia, a Lectra customer for 20 years, "has the objective to make products with superior design using an industrial approach," announced Marco Piantoni, director of the factory. "The human touch is essential for us, and it must be supported through the use of cutting-edge technologies," added Federico Busnelli, R&D.



Polish manufacturer DFM, that has recently automated production with Lectra, explained the company's approach. "Customer satisfaction is key to our success. In order to guarantee it, we have invested in the best solutions for the cutting room which will enable long term gains. Working with Lectra gives us access to innovations that we need," underlined Krzysztof Szlachtowicz, CEO, DFM.

In a series of workshops, participants examined industrial best practices and shared their experiences in digitalizing: product development; the cutting room for leather and textiles; the running of processes. Optimizing these elements reduces production costs and delivers material gains while increased efficiency accelerates the roll-out of products onto the market.

"Smart factories will revolutionize how furniture is produced thanks to a better control of costs and quality," concluded Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "Lectra integrates technologies, notably those based on data analysis, with its solutions in order to support manufacturers: better prepared for changes on the horizon, they can seize opportunities in Industry 4.0."

About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software, automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries. Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500 employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on Euronext.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com (http://www.lectra.com)

Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol

E-mail: n.fournier-christol@lectra.com (mailto:n.fournier-christol@lectra.com)

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40





Lectra_Furniture event 2016 press release (http://hugin.info/143494/R/2059831/772119.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LECTRA via Globenewswire

