

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing his efforts to fill out his Cabinet, President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that prominent Obamacare critic Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., will be his nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services.



Trump called Price, an orthopaedic surgeon and Chairman of the House Budget Committee, the ideal choice to serve as HHS Secretary.



'Chairman Price, a renowned physician, has earned a reputation for being a tireless problem solver and the go-to expert on healthcare policy,' Trump said in a statement.



He added, 'He is exceptionally qualified to shepherd our commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare and bring affordable and accessible healthcare to every American.'



Trump repeatedly pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare during the presidential campaign but has since indicated that he would like to keep some of the healthcare reform law's provisions in place.



In a statement, Price said he was honored to be nominated as HHS Secretary and thanked Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence for their confidence.



'I am humbled by the incredible challenges that lay ahead and enthusiastic for the opportunity to be a part of solving them on behalf of the American people,' Price said.



He added, 'There is much work to be done to ensure we have a health care system that works for patients, families, and doctors; that leads the world in the cure and prevention of illness; and that is based on sensible rules to protect the well-being of the country while embracing its innovative spirit.'



However, the nomination drew swift condemnation from Democrats, with incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying nominating Price is 'akin to asking the fox to guard the hen house.'



'Congressman Price has proven to be far out of the mainstream of what Americans want when it comes to Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, and Planned Parenthood,' Schumer said.



The Trump transition team also revealed that the president-elect intends to nominate Seema Verma to serve as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services



Verma is the founder and CEO of a health policy consulting firm, and Trump touted her decades of experience advising on Medicare and Medicaid policy and helping states navigate the complicated systems.



'Together, Chairman Price and Seema Verma are the dream team that will transform our healthcare system for the benefit of all Americans,' Trump said.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX