DEERFIELD, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Since 1997, Converters Expo has been bringing together equipment companies, converter-manufacturers, material suppliers and service providers to network and see new products at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Converters Expo attracts nearly 700 buyers and over 120 vendors. All registrants will be able to network at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame during the opening reception on Wednesday, March 22. There will be a full day of exhibits and networking on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Lambeau Field Atrium.

"We look forward to bringing the converting community together again in March, giving our attendees the opportunity to see even more products from our exhibitors who will now have larger 8' x 10' booths, rather than tabletop exhibits," says Randy Green, group publisher, Packaging Strategies for BNP Media. "Our exhibit space is 85 percent sold out. We invite companies who provide converting solutions for paper, plastic, flexible and rigid packaging and converted products to join us."

More than 90 notable companies have already signed on as exhibitors, including sponsors AccuWeb, Inc./BST North America and Valley Grinding & Mfg. Exhibitors at Converters Expo will include products and converting processes using paper, film, nonwovens and offering products and services such as:

Processes using paper, film, and nonwovens

Rewinding & sheeting

Folding & finishing

Packaging, warehousing, shipping & logistics

Coating, laminating & adhesives

Flexographic printing & inks

Equipment and associated engineering

Automation & handling experts

Testing, product development & more!

The 10th Annual Converters Expo will take place at Lambeau Field Atrium on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., with a kick-off welcome reception at the New Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. To register for the Expo, visit ConvertersExpo.com. An early bird registration rate of $45 is available before February 1, 2017. To learn about exhibit and sponsorship opportunities contact Emily Patten at 847-405-4045 or pattene@bnpmedia.com or visit www.ConvertersExpo.com/exhibit.

The Converters Expo is produced by Packaging Strategies, (www.packagingstrategies.com) which has delivered up-to-the minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

