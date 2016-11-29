COSTA MESA, CA--(Marketwired - November 29, 2016) - The OC Fair made its first show announcement for its 2017 season with a night of country by The Band Perry / Alice Wallace on Wednesday, August 2 in the Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Pacific Amphitheatre and a fan-favorite tribute to the music of Pink Floyd by Which One's Pink? on Saturday, July 15 in The Hangar. As always, concert and action sports tickets include Fair admission.

Tickets for these events go on sale Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or at the OC Fair & Event Center Box Office, which is open Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone (800) 745-3000.

On Sale in the Pacific Amphitheatre

The Band Perry / Alice Wallace

Wednesday, August 2, 7:45 p.m.

Tickets start at $47.50. Tickets on sale Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.

On Sale in The Hangar

Which One's Pink? - A Tribute to the Music of Pink Floyd

Saturday, July 15, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $17.50. Tickets on sale Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.

The remaining performances and action sports at the 2017 OC Fair will be announced in the coming months. Sign up for pre-sale emails at ocfair.com.

The 2017 OC Fair is July 14-August 13 and will offer 23 days and nights of food, rides, shopping, exhibits, animals and headline performances in the Pacific Amphitheatre, nightly music in The Hangar and adrenaline-inducing events in the Action Sports Arena. The Fair is open Wednesday-Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase at ocfair.com or from the on-site Box Office (limited hours.) Free parking and shuttle service are available on Saturdays and Sundays from the Experian parking structure located off the Bristol St. exit of the 405 freeway.

The OC Fair & Event Center is located off the 405 and 55 freeways at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa. For more information, please visit ocfair.com, become a fan at Facebook.com/OCFair, follow us at twitter.com/ocfair or call (714) 708-1500. Also, download the free OC Fair iPhone and Android apps available this summer.

