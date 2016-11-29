According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global water polo equipment market is expected to generate revenues of over USD 700 million by 2020.

This research report titled 'Global Water Polo Equipment Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"Water polo enjoys great popularity among different sports played in the Olympics. The participation of women in the sport has become prominent since the past few years to the extent that female players constitute 40% of the total water polo participants in all the top competitions as well as the Olympics. This is a significant number and has added to the demand for women water polo products," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research.

The report categorizes the global water polo equipment market into four major product segments. They are:

Swimsuits

Balls

Caps

Goal posts

Global water polo swimsuits market

The type of swimsuit depends on the gender of the player. Swimsuits should fit properly and to improve aquatic locomotion. Women prefer one-piece swimsuits that zip up the back and do not have traditional swimsuit straps.

Some examples of popular women's swimwear products include Women's Endurance+ Medalist Swimsuit, Women's Essential Clipback Swimsuit, Women's Monogram Tankini, Women's Monogram Bikini, and Women's Speedo Fit Allover Splice Tankini from Speedo International.

Male players wear either swim briefs or jammers a thigh-length trunk. Many swimwear retailers also sell specialized water polo suits that feature fortified stitching and tougher fabric. "Due to continuous efforts by key competitors to enhance the quality of the suits, the global market for water polo swimsuits is expected to grow significantly and continue to dominate the market," says Brijesh.

Global water polo balls market

A water polo ball is made up of waterproof material and is textured in such a way so that a player can catch it without difficulty. Generally, for easy visibility, these balls are yellow in color. However, in professional competitions, green, red, and blue color balls are used. The size of a ball varies with gender type. Men's water polo balls are 28 inches in circumference while women's water polo balls are 26.5 inches in circumference.

Modern water polo balls are relatively durable. Their tough rubber material used to design them can withstand multiple hours of exposure to chlorine and sunlight as well as lots of handling by players. After several months of handling and exposure to pool chemicals, the grip of the ball slowly wears away.

Global water polo caps market

Water polo caps are the headgear that is used in water polo and most of other water sports activities. The caps of different teams are of different colors, which are used to identify opponents, and most importantly, to protect their ears from an injury that can be caused by a water polo ball.

Caps are made up of a variety of materials including Lycra and plastic. Since they are made up of soft fabrics, prolonged exposure to water, chlorine, sunlight, tends to shorten their life. Water polo caps have a relatively high replacement rate, which adds to the buying frequency of this segment.

Global water polo goal posts market

Water polo requires two goal posts in one match. Goal posts are of two types: floating and fixed. These goal posts can either be secured and fixed to the edge of a pool or in the pool using floaters. Both types of goal posts are identical in size as per the regulations of water polo. However, sometimes, their size differs with respect to their floating devices.

The floating goal post consists of two lateral air tanks to ensure that it is balanced perfectly on the water, and it is fastened to the edge of the pool with two pairs of lanes. The fixed goal posts are also equipped with two lateral floaters and are secured to the edge of the pool by two stainless steel posts, and any knocks are dampened by special rubber spacers. Water polo goal posts are made up entirely of aluminum a material that is lightweight, resistant, and rustproof. These features are essential characteristics for a type of equipment that must float and remain as steady as possible on the surface of water because, during the games of water polo, the goal posts are often crossed by waves of a certain height. Goal posts have a relatively low replacement rate compared to other products.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Adidas

Mikasa

Nike

TYR

