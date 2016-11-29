The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has held a scientific symposium on the global energy transition to mark the retirement of Institute Director Eicke Weber. After ten years, Weber will give up his post as head of Fraunhofer ISE by the end of the year, citing his age. The institute has not yet named a successor. The event at Freiburg's concert hall celebrated Weber's great scientific and political commitment to the global Energy Transition, as well as his work as a representative of German solar research in the international arena. ??Since Weber took office in 2006, Fraunhofer ISE's workforce has more than doubled to more than 1,100 employees. Over this time period, the operating budget of the institute grew from about €25 million to €73 million last year. "Eicke R. Weber was the right man at the right time," reads a statement from Fraunhofer ISE. "When photovoltaics boomed in Germany, Fraunhofer ...

