ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - November 29, 2016) - Pinnacle, one of the nation's leading multifamily management firms, announces Theresa Steen has joined the company as regional vice president to oversee nearly 8,500 apartment homes in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as a team of five regional property managers and a regional maintenance director. Steen reports to Senior Vice President Greg Mark.

Steen comes to Pinnacle with 23 years of industry experience and a strong background in large portfolio management and team development. Most recently with Carroll Management, she is known for her strong sense of accountability, professionalism and compassion. Career accomplishments, which span companies such as Tribridge Residential, Ambling Management Company, and Madison Apartment Group, include the development of training and marketing programs and operational protocols to create value for her properties and clients.

Steen attended University of Missouri and holds designations as a Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor (CAPS) and Housing Credit Certified Professional (HCCP). She brings her passion for community service with non-profit organizations to Pinnacle.

"Pinnacle has grown by over 6,200 units this year in Theresa's assigned territory and we have been looking for a strategic hire with her capabilities to supplement the talent we already have in place," said Mark. "She is a seasoned professional with a track record for growth and we quickly realized she was the right candidate to manage our regional operations and team members."

Reporting to Steen will be five regional property managers and one regional maintenance director, including:

Cameron Pimm, regional property manager, brings 10 years of experience to oversee a portfolio of six communities. Based in Atlanta, Pimm's background spans the spectrum of real estate investment encompassing ownership, debt and equity structuring, asset and property management, and leasing.

Adrienne Smith, regional property manager, brings over 25 years of experience to oversee a portfolio of eight communities. Based in Knoxville, Smith has worked with multiple property types ranging from new construction lease-ups to stabilized renovations.

Tressa Rawlinson, regional property manager, brings over 20 years of experience to oversee a portfolio of six communities. Based in Atlanta, Rawlinson has managed Class A to Class C properties in the southeast region.

Amanda Socciarelli, regional property manager, brings more than 10 years of experience to oversee a portfolio of five communities. Based in Atlanta, she has a strong marketing background and is actively involved in the Atlanta Apartment Association.

Jeremy Williams, regional property manager, brings more than 15 years of experience to oversee a portfolio of five communities. Based in Charlotte, he brings ground-up knowledge of the industry and a strong background in strategic planning to the team.

Scott Tingle, regional maintenance director, brings over 20 years of experience to provide leadership and training as well as oversee the physical properties in his region with an emphasis on safety and customer service. Based in Atlanta, Tingle will serve as a mentor to a team of maintenance supervisors in the region.

