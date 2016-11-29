Mundipharma Highlights the Need to Commit to Innovating and Developing Pioneering Cancer Care Medicine in the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UAE, November 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mundipharma, an international pharmaceutical leader in pain management, hosted its third Cancer Care Summit in Morocco on the 21st and 22nd of October, to share major developments in the understanding and the management of cancer patients' care, and highlight the need to commit to innovating and developing ground-breaking treatments in cancer care medicine.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161129/443726 )



The Mundipharma 3rd Cancer Care Summit attended by over 180 global healthcare professionals, including Oncologists and Palliative Care experts from 12 countries across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), who shared clinical expertise as well as the latest evidence-based research on these commonly experienced cancer-related problems. The Summit, which was accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (AACME), included discussions and presentations by several experts in the fields of cancer pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and peripheral T-Cell lymphoma, and highlighted the major developments in the management and understanding of these diseases in recent years. Mundipharma also presented examples of successful multidisciplinary team approaches for effective treatment of cancer.

"We are committed to innovating the way cancer care is perceived and have managed and to help healthcare providers design, deliver and maintain cancer care services while improving patient experience. We have synergized our efforts through combining different disease areas together and emphasized our commitment to supporting cancer care and improving the patient's overall quality of life" commented Dr Ashraf Allam, Regional Vice-President of Mundipharma for Middle East and Africa region

The Summit's aim was to encourage more proactive management of cancer treatment side effects and challenges patients facing due to cancer for better patient care and was an excellent opportunity for Mundipharma to partner with a team of global renowned experts and provide a forum for open dialogue and communications of results and ideas in the field of cancer treatment.

Patients with cancer suffer a number of symptoms and impairments that can undermine their quality of life. Mundipharma recognises and appreciates the critical importance of pain management as part of routine cancer care. The prevalence of chronic pain is estimated at 30-50% among patients with cancer who are undergoing active treatment for a solid tumor and 70-90% among those with advanced disease. Prospective surveys indicate that as many as 90% of cancer patients could receive adequate relief with simple drug therapies.[1]

This Summit was an excellent opportunity for Mundipharma to collaborate with a team of internationally-renowned experts and to discuss innovative ways to relieve pain during cancer treatment and provide a venue for the communication of results and ideas in the field of cancer science.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma's independent associated companies are privately owned entities covering the world's pharmaceutical markets. Mundipharma is a prime example of a company that consistently delivers high quality products while standing by the values that represent the company. Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer and non-cancer pain and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

For more information, please visit:http://www.mundipharma.com.sg

1. Portenoy R.K, Lesage P. "Management of cancer pain", Lancet 1999; 353: 1695-1700