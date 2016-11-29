LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Databricks, the company founded by the creators of the Apache® Spark™ project, today announced it offers a fully Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant Apache Spark, cloud-based platform. After successfully completing an audit with an independent CPA firm, the Databricks platform is compliant with HIPAA security and breach notification rules with comprehensive technical safeguards covering access, encryption, auditing, and many other stringent controls. The announcement was made today at the 2016 Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent conference.

HIPAA is a national standard established to protect individuals' medical records and health information. Traditionally, the healthcare, pharma, and government industries face stringent data security requirements, such as Protected Health Information (PHI), which has complicated cloud adoption. With HIPAA-compliance, Databricks' fully managed Spark platform enables healthcare and government organizations to perform analytics and build production applications with Apache Spark, while satisfying necessary regulatory requirements.

AWS Public Sector Partner Status

Achieving AWS Public Sector Partner Status credits Databricks for its expertise in delivering an Apache Spark platform to support government, education, and nonprofit missions. This announcement follows Databricks' availability on AWS GovCloud (US) in June 2016. AWS GovCloud (US) helps U.S. Government agencies and customers migrate sensitive data in the cloud by addressing their specific regulatory and strict compliance requirements, such as the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), FedRAMP Moderate and High, and DoD SRG Level 4 requirement.

"The 2016 Spark Survey found that 61 percent of respondents are deploying Spark in the public cloud, and additionally, public cloud adoption in the healthcare and pharma industries grew by 39 percent over the last year," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks. "These security and compliance achievements validate our expertise to help users in these industries easily deploy Apache Spark in the cloud at larger scale."

