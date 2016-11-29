Toyota Motor Corporation Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) held its second bi-annual awards ceremony, the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix 2016, at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. The ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix commemorates the achievement of vehicles that have participated in the ASEAN NCAP assessment over the last two years. There are three main award categories: best occupant protection, best safety technology, and special awards given to vehicles/companies which contributed to enhancing safety in the region.Toyota won six awards for best occupant protection. Here, vehicles are judged based on frontal and side crash tests conducted by ASEAN NCAP on vehicles which are fitted with crash test dummies of different sizes that represent adult and child occupants1. During the crash test, the damage sustained by the vehicle and the crash test dummies are carefully assessed and quantified. This assessment is then translated into a numerical score. Based on this, the vehicle with the highest score is awarded the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and/or Child Occupant Protection (COP) title respectively for each vehicle category.The six awards for the best occupant protection classifications are:- Toyota Sienta -Best Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) for MPV Category- Toyota Agya -Best Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) for Mini Car Category- Toyota Agya -Best Child Occupant Protection (COP) Mini Car Category- Toyota Innova -Best Child Occupant Protection (COP) for MPV Category- Toyota Rush -Best Child Occupant Protection (COP) for SUV Category- Toyota Hilux -Best Child Occupant Protection (COP) for Pickup CategoryToyota was also presented with an award for its safety technology, the Blind Spot Monitor. This technology was recognized for its ability to help avoid accidents by alerting drivers of oncoming vehicles that may not be within their field of vision.Additionally, Toyota received a special recognition award-the Rising Star Recognition, for its efforts at improving safety standards in the ASEAN region with the Toyota Corolla. Toyota was recognized for its efforts, where the carmaker made the Corolla standardized with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)2 and 7-airbags for all grades, in all ASEAN countries, from November 2016 onwards3.The awards for safety technology and special recognition are:- Blind Spot Monitor -Safety Technology Award (Car Manufacturer)- Toyota Corolla -Rising Star RecognitionApart from these awards, Toyota has also received AOP 5-star ratings for three models sold in Southeast Asia-the Hilux, the Innova and the Sienta, which were tested between 2015 and 2016.Toyota considers safety as its top priority, and aims to eliminate traffic fatalities altogether. To achieve this goal, Toyota has been developing safety features and conducting extensive R&D on safety, which involves conducting crash tests and simulations on its own, and then analysing the results to continually improve its safety features. Toyota is proud to achieve these awards from ASEAN NCAP, and will continue to work with stakeholders in the ASEAN region to achieve its goal of attaining zero traffic fatalities.(1) The vehicle with the highest score for its category class within the last two years is awarded by ASEAN NCAP at the Grand Prix. To assess Child Occupancy Protection, crash test dummies representing a 3-year old and an 18-month old are used in child seats(2) VSC: Electronic Stability Control(3) For the Model Year 2017 Corolla; availability is subject to introduction schedule for the various Southeast Asian marketsAbout ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.