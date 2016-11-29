

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is down against its major European rivals Tuesday afternoon and is paring its early gains against the Japanese Yen. Early strength in the U.S. currency began to fade following the release of the greater than expected upward revision to third quarter GDP. The strong report has investors betting that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates at its December meeting.



With consumer spending increasing by more than initially estimated, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a bigger than expected upward revision to the pace of GDP growth in the third quarter.



The report said GDP climbed by 3.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the initially estimated 2.9 percent increase. Economists had expected the pace of growth to be upwardly revised to 3.0 percent.



Home price growth in major U.S. metropolitan areas held steady in the month of September, according to a report released by Standard & Poor's on Tuesday.



The report said the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index saw a year-over-year increase of 5.1 percent in September, unchanged from August. Economists had expected the pace of growth to accelerate to 5.2 percent.



In welcome news for retailers going into the holiday shopping season, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a much bigger than expected jump in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of November.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index surged up to 107.1 in October from an upwardly revised 100.8 in October. Economists had been expecting the index to climb to 101.0 from the 98.6 originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar has retreated to around $1.0645 against the Euro this afternoon, from an early high of $1.0564.



Eurozone economic confidence improved to an 11-month high in November as upbeat assessments of consumers and retailers offset the weakness in industrial sentiment, survey data from the European Commission showed Tuesday.



The economic sentiment index rose slightly to 106.5 from 106.4 in October, but below the expected score of 106.8. This was the highest since December 2015, when the reading was 106.6.



The pace of decline in German import prices slowed for a sixth straight month in October and at a steeper rate, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



The import price index decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year following 1.8 percent fall in September. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent decline.



Export prices fell 0.1 percent annually in October after a 0.6 percent slump in the previous month.



Germany's consumer price inflation remained unchanged at its highest level in two years in November, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The flash consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year, same as in October. The figure was the highest since October 2014, when prices climbed at the same pace.



The French economy expanded as initially estimated in the third quarter, second estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew moderately by 0.2 percent sequentially, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in the previous quarter.



French consumer spending increased at a faster-than-expected rate in October, after falling in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday. Consumer spending rose 0.9 percent month-over-month in October, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in September. That was above the 0.2 percent climb expected by economists.



The buck has pulled back to around $1.25 against the pound sterling Tuesday, from a high of $1.2385 this morning.



U.K. mortgage approvals increased to a 7-month high in October, the Bank of England reported Tuesday. The number of mortgages approvals increased to 67,518 in October from 63,594 in September. This was the highest since March, when approvals totaled 69,994. The expected level was 65,000.



The greenback slipped to around Y112.465 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early high of Y113.334.



The average of household spending in Japan slid 0.4 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday, standing at 281,961 yen. That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 2.1 percent fall in September.



The jobless rate in Japan was a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - in line with forecasts and unchanged from the previous month. The job-to-applicant ratio came in at 1.40, beating forecasts for 1.39 and up from 1.38 in the previous month.



Retail sales in Japan fell 0.1 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.6 percent following the fall of 1.7 percent in September.



