NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 29, 2016) - Penton's Aviation Week Network and JDA Aviation Technology Solutions (JDA) are collaborating to expand MRO Americas to include educational and training opportunities for attendees as part of MRO Training University. Three unique MRO focused training courses will be offered on April 24, just prior to MRO Americas, happening April 25-27, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Attendees of the "University" will also have the opportunity to attend the conference and exhibition to build contacts and further increase their knowledge and access to the latest industry information.

Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), the event offers networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers. For 22 years, MRO Americas has served as the flagship of Aviation Week Network's MRO event series and recognized throughout the industry as the premiere event, attracting more than 800 exhibitors and 14,000 registered attendees.

"Training is one of the quintessential components for ensuring aviation safety and qualifications," said Ed Hazelwood, Editor-In-Chief Conferences, Penton's Aviation Week Network. "Nearly every aspect of the commercial aviation industry is involved in some type of training and the first MRO Training University will provide the most current and comprehensive training information that impacts MROs."

The MRO Training University courses will include:

FAA Safety Assurance System (SAS) and compliance vs. enforcement policy -- what does this mean to MRO businesses?

Safety Management Systems (SMS) for MRO's -- a primer on SMS for Part 145 Repair Stations.

Suspected Unapproved Parts (SUPs) -- Inspection Authorization Recurrent Training.

"By collocating with MRO Americas, we are bringing together critical aspects of the aviation MRO industry, education/training, professional development and business networking," said Joe Del Balzo President and CEO of JDA. "The 'University' attendees will see great value in having access to the latest information and incredible networking opportunities at MRO Americas, and attendees at the conference and exhibition will have access to top-notch training and education."

MRO University courses will be taught by former FAA managers and current contract instructors at the FAA Training Academy. The instructors also serve as a subject-matter expert for JDA and include Paul Heron (SAS), Dan Brown (SMS MRO) and ken Gardner (SUP).

For detailed course and registration information, go to: MRO University registration or contact: Patrick Montalvo at 301-941-1460 ext.110 or via email at pmontalvo@jdasolutions.aero.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Penton's Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week for analysis, marketing and intelligence. The product portfolio includes Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, Air Transport World, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global conferences & exhibitions in the MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) industry and aerospace & defense conferences.

Click here to learn more about Aviation Week MRO Events; follow @AvWeekEvents; and like us at facebook.com/avweek.

ABOUT PENTON

Penton is an innovative information services company that empowers nearly 20 million business decision makers in markets that drive more than 12 trillion dollars in purchases each year. Our products inform with rich industry insights and workflow tools; engage through dynamic events, education and networking; and advance business with powerful marketing services programs. Penton is the way smart businesses buy, sell and grow. For more information, visit http://www.penton.com or follow us on Twitter @PentonNow.

ABOUT JDA

For more than 22 years, JDA has been a leading aviation industry consultant, delivering innovative solutions for aviation client challenges in safety, compliance, certification, obstruction evaluation, technology infusion and airport support. JDA offers a wide range of certification and operations-related services and products including technology transfer, new carrier certification, obstruction evaluation, safety-based manual systems, SAS Conformance Audits, and Safety Management Systems. The company's client base includes many of the leading aviation and aerospace companies and airports in the country including American Airlines, Republic Airlines, Piedmont Airlines, Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh, Frontier Airlines/Lynx Aviation, Parker Aerospace, Port Authority NY & NJ and Saudi Aramco.

For additional information on JDA Aviation Technology Solutions and CertAssure' visit JDA's website at www.jdasolutions.aero or call 301-941-1460 to arrange for a private briefing.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For JDA:

Mike Rioux

301.940.1460

mrioux@jdasolutions.aero



For Aviation Week Network:

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

855.525.2899

Elizabeth@theBuzzAgency.net