LAS VEGAS, NV and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 29, 2016) - EIS Group, a leading provider of insurance core systems, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services Competency status. This designation recognizes EIS Group for delivery of effective solutions to help insurers manage critical issues pertaining to core systems implementations.

Achieving the AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates EIS Group as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly in the AWS Cloud environment. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep expertise in the AWS platform and undergo an assessment of the security, performance and reliability of their solutions.

"EIS Group is proud to be one of the first APN partners to meet the standards AWS has established with the Financial Services Competency Program," said Glenn Lim, SVP Cloud Strategy and Alliances. "The agility of the AWS Cloud combined with EIS' core solutions and cloud-based deployment methodology has proved to be a fast path to business value for our customers."

The AWS Cloud is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions for banking and payments, capital markets, and insurance organizations of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the Financial Services Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

EIS Group customers are looking to the cloud to save on infrastructure and operational costs and achieve market agility and speed to value goals. AWS Cloud is ideally suited to support EIS' CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) environment which enables automation of multiple parallel work streams to accelerate deployments. Additionally, the EIS Core Insurance Suite' leverages the scalability of the AWS Cloud to optimize solution performance and availability. With AWS, EIS Group continues to work to deliver the latest technologies and innovations to the insurance industry that drive improved customer service and competitive advantage.

About EIS Group

EIS Group core insurance software empowers Property/Casualty and Group insurers to innovate freely with products, channels, and customer engagement. Digital-ready and customer-centered, EIS® solutions support rating, underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, distribution management and customer engagement, and are enabling insurers around the world to build uniquely faster, continuously better, and forever stronger insurance businesses. EIS Group has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit www.eisgroup.com and follow us on Twitter @EISGroupLtd.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/28/11G123491/Images/AWS-0d5dde7c5a9c90acb6838a421051fb5e.jpg

Media Contact:

Kevin Haydon

EIS Group

khaydon@eisgroup.com

845.797.2976