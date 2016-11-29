

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly offered praise for the judicial philosophy of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia but appeared at odds with the late justice with a post to Twitter on Tuesday.



In his post, Trump suggested that burning an American flag should be a crime punishable by the loss of citizenship or a year in jail.



'Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!' Trump tweeted.



However, the Supreme Court has twice ruled that desecrating the American flag is protected under the First Amendment as a form of free speech.



Both rulings were joined by Scalia, who once said he would like to jail anyone who burns the flag but noted that he is not a king.



Trump will have the opportunity to fill Scalia's vacant seat on the Supreme Court and has previously suggested he would nominate someone in the same mold as the conservative justice.



The Supreme Court has also ruled that revoking someone's citizenship as a form of criminal punishment is unconstitutional, as it violates Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.



In an appearance on CNN's 'New Day,' Trump transition spokesman Jason Miller said the president-elect is a strong supporter of the First Amendment but argued there is a difference between free speech and burning the flag.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



