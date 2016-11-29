Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma 2015 The Perspective of 107 Patient Groups with an Interest in HIV/AIDS" report to their offering.

This report is based on the findings of a November 2015-January 2016 survey exploring the views of 107 patient groups with an interest in HIV/AIDS worldwide. The report provides feedback on the corporate reputation of the pharma industry during 2015, from the perspective of these patient groups, as well as the performance of 12 pharma companies for six key indicators that influence corporate reputation. Results are compared with those attained across all therapy areas in 2015.

While I think pricing is key to building trust between individuals and pharma companies, I must say that philanthropic activities are more important at an organizational level, to deliver necessary services. Regional Canada-based patient group specialising in hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, and sexual health

Profiles of the 20 Companies, According to the Skin Patient Groups Familiar with These Companies, or Who Have Worked with Them

Each profile contains

Company Background Information

Annual revenue (latest-available year), comprising amount in currency, as quoted by the profiled company itself. Increase in revenue over the previous year or decrease in revenue.

The profiled company's main treatment subject areas (and areas of R&D).

A mission statement from the profiled company.

How the Company Has Performed at Six Indicators of Corporate Reputation

The profiled company's performance at the six indicators of corporate reputation in 2015, according to the skin patient groups familiar with the company.

The profiled company's performance at the six indicators of corporate reputation, according to the neurological patient groups that have worked with the company.

How the profiled company performed among neurological patient groups for different countries/regions, compared with the company's global averages for neurological patient groups in 2015.

How the Company Ranks for Corporate Reputation Compared with Other Companies

The profiled company's rankings among skin patient groups in 2015 for the six indicators of corporate reputation, compared with 11 other companies.

The profiled company's rankings worldwide in 2015 for the six indicators of corporate reputation, compared with 47 other companies.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Boehringer Ingelheim

B-MS

Gilead Sciences

GSK

Janssen

Merck Co (US)

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

ViiV Healthcare

