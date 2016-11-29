Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle anti-lock braking system marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161129005114/en/

Technavio publishes a new market research report on the global commercial vehicle anti-lock braking system market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle anti-lock braking systemmarketfor 2016-2020. Market size data for commercial vehicle anti-lock braking systems are based on ABS deployed in the commercial vehicles (LCVs and HCVs).

The market for ABS in commercial vehicles is wholly attributed to regulatory enforcement. This has led to the market achieving its full potential in the developed regions while the developing regions are to witness increased uptake in the forecast period. Also, the prevailing cost constraints faced by the commercial vehicle OEMs have also predominantly contributed to the lower penetration levels in the developing regions. These include India and China among others in APAC that form the highest growing market for commercial vehicles.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54628

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio automotiveanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global software defines storage market:

Need for making safer vehicles to curb road accidents

Increasing demand for safety solutions

Emergence of connected truck technologies upgradation to higher SAE automation levels

Need for making safer vehicles to curb road accidents

It is estimated that 90% of the fatalities in accidents occur in low and middle-income countries through these countries account for only half of the world's vehicle population. Further, it is also estimated that road traffic accidents are likely to become the seventh leading cause of death by 2030 with the road traffic crashes costing countries approximately 3%-5% of their gross national product.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive electronicsanalyst at Technavio, says, "The entire automotive ecosystem that consists of OEMs, Tier-I suppliers, regulatory bodies, the government, and safety rating agencies have affirmed that ABS is a certain automotive safety device that is essential for curbing commercial vehicle crashes and pedestrian strikes."

Increasing demand for safety solutions

Safety systems provide regular alerts to drivers to keep them and their vehicles out of potentially dangerous situations. They prevent vehicle accidents during critical situations and protect passengers from injuries. Various active and passive automotive safety systems are being increasingly used. The automobile manufacturers are constantly focusing on improving the integration of passive safety systems with active safety systems, especially side airbags, seat belts, ABS, advanced emergency braking systems, and NVS as they reduce the impact of accidents.

"With new technology innovations and growing competition in the automotive industry, there has been an influx of vehicle safety solutions from luxury vehicles to entry level vehicles. In addition, there has been advocacy from safety agencies such as NCAP, country-specific government bodies, and general awareness among consumers, which has played a key role in increasing adoption of safety features across vehicle classes," adds Siddharth.

Emergence of connected truck technologies upgradation to higher SAE automation levels

The existing cost pressures faced by OEMs have confronted the penetration of ABS in commercial vehicles in the developing regions such as APAC and Latin America. Simultaneously, there has been an increasing focus on fleet safety and the potential reduction in financial loss. This has been triggered due to a result of accidents that have led the fleet operators to prioritize on safety technologies for their commercial vehicle fleet.

Truck platooning is a concept devised from connected truck technologies. It can be enabled in trucks that are engineered with automation Level 2. Developments in Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control (CACC) technology (these stems from Level 1 and Level 2 automation accomplishments in trucks) have resulted in the emergence of truck platooning.

Top vendors:

Continental

Bosch

Delphi

Wabco

ZF-TRW

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Advanced Emergency Braking System Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Brake Booster Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161129005114/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com