Is Samsung Stock Heading to Rise?Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SSNLF) is instituting several important changes as calls from multiple parties are pushing for the company to part with more of its growing cash pile, restructure its governance, and appoint more diverse board members.In what's good news for Samsung stock, the company has begun to comply with some of the measures that international investors have been calling for, specifically by raising its dividends and planning to return any cash in excess of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...