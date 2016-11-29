Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.21
|FR0010259150
|4000
|62.76
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.21
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.21
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.21
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.22
|FR0010259150
|3744
|62.98
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.22
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.22
|FR0010259150
|206
|62.55
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.22
|FR0010259150
|50
|62.72
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.23
|FR0010259150
|3789
|62.08
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.23
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.23
|FR0010259150
|127
|62.51
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.23
|FR0010259150
|84
|62.51
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.24
|FR0010259150
|4000
|62.05
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.24
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.24
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.24
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.25
|FR0010259150
|1134
|62.27
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.25
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.25
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.25
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Aymeric Le Chatelier, +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55
Executive Vice President, Finance
aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com
or
Olivier Jochem, +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31
Company Secretary
olivier.jochem@ipsen.com
or
Eugenia Litz, +44 (0) 1753 627721
Vice-President Investor Relations
eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau, +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com