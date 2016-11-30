LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. ("Robix" or the "Corporation") (CSE: RZX)(CSE: RZX.CN)(CNSX: RZX)(FRANKFURT: R0X) announced today that it settled outstanding indebtedness of $273,134 through the issuance of 1,707,086 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of $0.16 per common share (the "Debt Settlement"). The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month hold period that expires on March 31, 2017.

About Robix:

The Corporation is an "industrial products/technology" company, offering to investors a unique opportunity to participate in a leading company in the business of ownership of patents, and their development from commercialization to worldwide expansion through various business arrangements. Robix owns a Clean Ocean Vessel ("COV") patent, which is an oil spill recovery vessel design with the capability to recover oil in rough and debris laden sea conditions. Robix has recognized a worldwide market opportunity for effective containment, recovery and disposal equipment, particularly in the oil spill protection industry, and it proposes to develop a business model as a service provider, and/or equipment provider under licensing agreements with other industry participants, wherein Robix will use its COV patented design solution.

