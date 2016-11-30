

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Employees at some McDonald's restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia have been exploited, according to an investigation report by the Guardian.



Workers at McDonald's restaurants in Malaysia allege that they earn as little as 70 cents an hour, had their salaries withheld, and were forced to live in unsanitary conditions.



According to the report, the workers were exploited for months and in some cases years by Human Connection HR, a labor supply company contracted by McDonald's in Malaysia. The workers from Nepal say they their passports were confiscated by the agency.



Meanwhile, McDonald's has reportedly terminated its contract with the labor agency. McDonald's outlets in Malaysia are company-owned, unlike in the US, where the restaurant chain operates through a franchise-model.



