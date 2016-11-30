GOLDEN, CO--(Marketwired - November 29, 2016) - Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announces that it has evaluated the HPE StoreFabric Gen 6 Fibre Channel Server and Storage Solution.

"The latest Gen 6 32GFC Fibre Channel technology makes a significant difference in performance for intense workloads such as data warehousing with all-flash storage," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "In addition to the higher throughput rates, we observed a tremendous improvement in latency with the 32GFC Fibre Channel technology. This technology allowed the data-heavy workload to complete in 37% less time, enabling faster business decisions."

This Demartek evaluation is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_HPE_StoreFabric_Gen6_32GFC_Server_Storage_Solution_Evaluation_2016-11.html and in the Demartek SSD Zone on the Demartek web site.

Additional information on Fibre Channel technology is available on the Demartek Storage Interface Comparison page.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network, storage and security technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available at: http://www.demartek.com/TestLab on the Demartek website.

