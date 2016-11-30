

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom fell sharply in November, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Wednesday with an index score of -8.



That was well shy of expectations for a reading of -4 after coming in at -3 in October.



A reading below 0 suggests that pessimists outnumber optimists.



'The slump across the board this month points to continuing uncertainty about the state of the economy among consumers,' Joe Staton of GfK said in a statement.



