

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk announced the headline results from the DEVOTE trial, a long-term, randomised, double-blinded and event-driven trial conducted to confirm the cardiovascular safety of Tresiba (insulin degludec) compared to insulin glargine U100 when added to standard of care. In the trial, more than 7,500 people with type 2 diabetes at high risk of major adverse cardiovascular events were treated for a period of approximately two years.



The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating non-inferiority of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) with Tresiba compared to insulin glargine U100. The trial thereby confirmed the results of the DEVOTE interim analysis submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2015, on the basis of which Tresiba and Ryzodeg 70/30 were approved in the US in September 2015.



The primary endpoint of the DEVOTE study was defined as the MACE composite outcome of the first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke and showed a hazard ratio of 0.91 in favour of Tresiba relative to insulin glargine U100, with no statistically significant difference between the two treatments.



From a mean HbA(1c) baseline of 8.4%, the trial showed a similar reduction with Tresiba compared to insulin glargine U100 with an end-of-trial treatment difference of 0.01 percentage-points between the two treatment arms, thus fulfilling the requirements for objectively comparing hypoglycaemia rates between the two treatments.



In the trial, Tresiba demonstrated superiority on the secondary confirmatory endpoint of severe hypoglycaemia: 27% fewer patients in the Tresiba treated group experienced an episode of severe hypoglycaemia, resulting in a 40% overall reduction of total episodes of adjudicated severe hypoglycaemia. Furthermore, patients in the Tresiba treated group experienced a 54% relative reduction in the rate of nocturnal severe hypoglycaemia. These differences were all statistically significant.



Tresiba appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile consistent with previous clinical studies conducted with Tresiba.



Novo Nordisk expects to present the detailed results of the DEVOTE trial at a scientific meeting and submit the findings for review with regulatory authorities during the first half of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX