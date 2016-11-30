

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, picking up more than 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,280-point plateau, and the market is expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting later today. The European markets were mixed but little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and telecoms were capped by weakness from the resource stocks and a mixed bag from the property sector.



For the day, the index picked up 5.92 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,282.92 after trading between 3,263.40 and 3,301.21. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 16.46 points or 0.77 percent to end at 2,110.36.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.31 percent, while Bank of China added 0.56 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.44 percent, China Life climbed 0.96 percent, China Unicom jumped 1.65 percent, Vanke shed 0.85 percent, Gemdale surged 5.30 percent, PetroChina jumped 1.30 percent and China Shenhua tumbled 1.58 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks pulled back from their best levels on Tuesday but managed to close in positive territory.



The NASDAQ added 11.11 points or 0.2 percent at 5,379.92, while the Dow inched up 23.70 points or 0.1 percent to 19,121.70 and the S&P was up 2.94 points or 0.1 percent to 2,204.66.



Crude oil prices saw more volatility ahead of the OPEC meeting, with crude for January delivery falling $1.85 to $45.23 a barrel. The decline came amid fears that OPEC members will be unable to agree on production cuts.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected upward revision to GDP growth in the third quarter. A separate report from the Conference Board showed a bigger than expected improvement in consumer confidence in November.



