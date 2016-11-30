

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde AG (LDE.L, LNAGF.PK) said that it has received a revised proposal from the U.S. based company Praxair Inc.(PX) concerning a potential merger of equals. The Executive Board of Linde is reviewing the proposal.



Separately, Praxair confirmed that it has approached Linde AG about resuming discussions regarding a potential merger. There can be no assurance that this will result in a transaction, or on what terms any transaction may occur.



In September, Praxair confirmed that its preliminary discussions with Linde AG regarding a potential merger terminated.



In August, Praxair stated that the company was in preliminary discussions with Linde AG regarding a potential merger.



