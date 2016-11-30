

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan added 0.1 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.6 percent gain in September.



On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.3 percent - matching forecasts following the 1.5 percent jump in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of output as showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.



Industries that had increased production were electronic parts, fabricated metals and transport equipment.



Industries that had decreased production were business oriented machinery, electrical machinery and chemicals.



Shipments were up 2.2 percent on month and down 1.8 percent on year.



Industries that had increased shipments were transport equipment, iron and steel and electronic parts.



Industries that had decreased shipments were electrical machinery, non-ferrous metals and textiles.



Inventories were down 2.1 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year.



Industries that had increased inventories were transport equipment, business oriented machinery and electrical machinery.



Industries that had decreased inventories were non-ferrous metals, chemicals and paper and pulp.



The production forecast shows an increase of 4.5 percent in November and a fall of 0.6 percent in December.



Industries expected to contribute to the rise in November include business oriented machinery, electronic parts and devices and electrical machinery.



Industries expected to contribute to the decline in December include business oriented machinery, electronics equipment and others.



