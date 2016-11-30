Applications Now Being Accepted for the 2nd Zhuhai International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Zhuhai International Mozart Competition for Young Musicians ("the Competition") kicked off with an opening ceremony that was held in the Huafa CAPP Grand Theater in Zhuhai, China on November29, 2016.

Honorable leaders and distinguished guests attended the opening ceremony, including Long Guangyan, Vice Mayor of Zhuhai city; Ms. Sarah Wedl-Wilson, Vice-principal of University Mozarteum Salzburg; Professor Paul Roczek, Violin Artistic Director of the competition; Zhong Ming, Vice General Manager of Huafa Group, andLi Xumin, Vice President of Guangdong Musicians Association, among others.

Since its first running in 2015, the Competitionhas become one of the major international music events in Zhuhai. The Competition takes place every two years and aims to discover new,talented, young musicians from all over the world and promote their further creative development.

Hosted by Mozarteum UniversitySalzburg, andundertaken by Zhuhai Huafa Group, the Competition will take place from September 12 - 24,2017 in Zhuhai. The competition venue, the Huafa CAPP Grand Theater, is a world-class, comprehensive showplacethat isfamous for its unique architecture, perfect performing function and advanced stage design.

The competition comprisestwo categories-- piano and violin, with each category separated into three different age groups:12 years old or under (Group A), 13 to 16 years old (Group B), and 17 to 23 years old (Group C). In addition to the top four contestants in each group, special awards will be granted to the competitors who receive the most votes from the onlineaudience.

Online applications are now available on the Competition's official website (www.zhmozart.org),and submissions will be accepted untilApril 30, 2017. Applicants can submit completed application forms online and send theirrepertoire recordings on CD to the organizing committees' offices in Zhuhai or Austria by April 30, 2017. Notifications of acceptance to the competition will be sent tosuccessful applicants no later than May 30, 2017.

Forums, educational seminars and special events associated with the Competition will be open to the public during the event. The audience will enjoy the opportunity to encounter many outstanding young musicians from all over the world and share in the excitement and enjoyment of this renowned Competition.



