

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will make the changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices after the close of trading on Thursday, December 1.



S&P MidCap 400 constituent Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) will replace Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) in the S&P 500, and Owens-Illinois will replace Mid-America Apartment Communities in the S&P MidCap 400.



S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) will replace Post Properties Inc. (PPS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Wingstop Inc. (WING) will replace Papa John's International in the S&P SmallCap 600. Mid-America Apartment Communities is acquiring Post Properties in a deal expected to be completed on December 1 pending final conditions.



S&P MidCap 400 constituent AmSurg Corp. (AMSG) will replace Legg Mason Inc. (LM) in the S&P 500, and Legg Mason will replace AmSurg in the S&P MidCap 400.



AmSurg is acquiring Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc. (EVHC) in a transaction expected to be completed on December 1 pending final conditions. Post merger, AmSurg will change its name to Envision Healthcare Corp. and its Global Industry Classification (GICS) sub industry group to Health Care Services.



