BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX: UNS), announced today that one of its subsidiaries has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Pacific Parts Ltd. ("Pacific Parts") with two locations in the greater Vancouver area.

Pacific Parts is a member of Uni-Select since 1995. This family business began as an automotive parts supply store in 1952. The more than 20 professionals who have helped build a strong reputation and market position in the Vancouver area will continue to provide quality products and superior service under the Bumper to Bumper - Canada's Parts People store banner.

"The addition of these two locations to our network is fully aligned with our goal of building density in key markets, accelerating growth and maintaining our leadership position in the Canadian automotive aftermarket," stated Gary O'Connor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Automotive Canada.

"Pacific Parts is a terrific addition to the Bumper to Bumper® store group. We will continue to add further store locations to complement our very strong network of independent jobbers," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in Canada and the United States, as well as in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 3,900 shops and stores through a growing national network of more than 1,150 independent customers, many of which operating under Uni-Select store banner programs, and corporate stores. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FinishMaster banner and supports more than 6,000 collision repair centre customers.

The Bumper to Bumper® - Canada's Parts People store banner is a turnkey program for auto parts wholesalers looking for complete program support, a strong brand image and a very aggressive go-to-market approach. Bumper to Bumper® was introduced to the Canadian Automotive Aftermarket in 1977 and entered the Uni-Select fold in 2006. Today, over 100 auto parts stores operate in Canada under the Bumper to Bumper® banner.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. Such risks and uncertainties may include, for example, the impact of the transaction on the business of Uni-Select as a whole and certain strategic benefits expected to result from the transaction. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

