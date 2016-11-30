sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 30.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,13 Euro		-1,474
-3,10 %
WKN: 900964 ISIN: US64125C1099 Ticker-Symbol: NB3 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,186
45,868
29.11.
45,282
45,787
29.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC46,13-3,10 %