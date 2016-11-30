

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Lupin Limited announced that its US subsidiary Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received final approval for its Armodafinil Tablets 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Cephalon, Inc.'s Nuvigil® Tablets 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg. LPI shall commence promoting the product in the US shortly.



Lupin's Armodafinil Tablets 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg are the AB rated generic equivalents of Cephalon, Inc.'s Nuvigil Tablets 50 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg. Armodafinil tablets are indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with excessive sleepiness associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), narcolepsy or shift work disorder (SWD).



Nuvigil Tablets had US sales of US$515.6 million (IMS MAT September 2016).



