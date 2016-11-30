

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday, though gains are modest, with a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 23.83 points or 0.13 percent to 18,330.87, off a high of 18,370.31 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is down 0.4 percent and Toshiba is lower by 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is gaining more than 3 percent and Canon is adding 0.8 percent. Automaker Toyota is up 0.3 percent and Honda is rising more than 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is edging down 0.02 percent, while SoftBank is advancing almost 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.6 percent, while JX Holdings is losing 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Unitika and Fujitsu are rising more than 3 percent each. On the flip side, Toho Zinc and Kobe Steel are losing more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial output in Japan was up 0.1 percent on month in October. That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.6 percent gain in September.



Japan will also release October figures for vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders as well as November results for the small business confidence index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks gave back some ground late in the session on Tuesday, but closed modestly higher. The pullback was partly due to uncertainty ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting on Wednesday.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a record intraday high, but pulled back to close up just 11.11 points or 0.2 percent at 5,379.92. The Dow inched up 23.70 points or 0.1 percent to 19,121.70, and the S&P 500 crept up 2.94 points or 0.1 percent to 2,204.66.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that OPEC members will be unable to finalize an agreement on cutting production. Crude for January delivery plunged $1.85 or 3.9 percent to close at $45.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



