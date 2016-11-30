

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street. However, gains are muted in most markets as investors turned cautious due to uncertainty ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day. Crude oil prices steadied in Asian trades after falling nearly 4 percent overnight.



The Australian market is modestly lower, as weakness in commodity prices weighed on resources stocks and more than offset gains by banks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 10.70 points or 0.20 percent to 5,446.80, off a low of 5,445.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 11.60 points or 0.21 percent to 5,508.90.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is losing almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is down more than 3 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 4 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent, Oil Search is edging down 0.08 percent and Santos is down more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.9 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up 0.5 percent even as gold prices closed lower overnight.



Collins Foods reported a 7.8 percent increase in profit for the first half of the year. Shares of the KFC and Sizzler restaurants operator are rising more than 5 percent.



Aristocrat Leisure reported an 88 percent surge in full-year profit, helped by higher prices and an increase in market share. The gaming machine supplier's shares are gaining more than 2 percent.



Amaysim Australia said it expects to add about 58,000 to 60,000 new customers in the first half of the fiscal year to December 31, with the customer addition projected to drive low double-digit annual revenue growth. However, the junior mobile company's shares are losing almost 10 percent.



Dreamworld owner Ardent Leisure said the Gold Coast theme park will re-open to the public on December 10, six weeks after a ride malfunction killed four people. Shares of the company are losing almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building approvals issued in Australia plunged a seasonally adjusted 12.6 percent on month in October, coming in at 16,279. That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent following the downwardly revised 9.3 percent contraction in September.



The Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.5 percent on month in October. That exceeded forecasts for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is marginally higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7483, up from US$0.7480 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is advancing, though gains are modest with a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 23.83 points or 0.13 percent to 18,330.87, off a high of 18,370.31 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is down 0.4 percent and Toshiba is lower by 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is gaining more than 3 percent and Canon is adding 0.8 percent. Automaker Toyota is up 0.3 percent and Honda is rising more than 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is edging down 0.02 percent, while SoftBank is advancing almost 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.6 percent, while JX Holdings is losing 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Unitika and Fujitsu are rising more than 3 percent each. On the flip side, Toho Zinc and Kobe Steel are losing more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial output in Japan was up 0.1 percent on month in October. That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.6 percent gain in September.



Japan will also release October figures for vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders as well as November results for the small business confidence index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan are in positive territory, while Shanghai, New Zealand and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks gave back some ground late in the session on Tuesday, but closed modestly higher. The pullback was partly due to uncertainty ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting on Wednesday.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a record intraday high, but pulled back to close up just 11.11 points or 0.2 percent at 5,379.92. The Dow inched up 23.70 points or 0.1 percent to 19,121.70, and the S&P 500 crept up 2.94 points or 0.1 percent to 2,204.66.



The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that OPEC members will be unable to finalize an agreement on cutting production. Crude for January delivery plunged $1.85 or 3.9 percent to close at $45.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



