

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said in a memo posted on its website that it would no longer allow the Dongguan Qing Xi Juantiway Plastic Factory to make products featuring the company's characters. The violations had been flagged by China Labor Watch, a New York-based non-profit that monitors manufacturing abroad.



'Our investigation has revealed that Dongguan Qing Xi Juantiway Plastic Factory failed to remediate hiring and human resource issues identified during an investigation of the facility last year, despite our encouragement of remediation and their contractual requirements to us. In accordance with our International Labor Standards (ILS) Program, this facility's authorization to produce Disney-branded product has been revoked because they failed to correct important issues in a timely manner,' Disney said in the memo.



Disney also said Lam Sun Toy Limited Co. was failing to meet expectations regarding accurate record-keeping, health, fire safety and human resources practices. Lam Sun facility will have the opportunity to remediate these issues within a specified timeframe and remain authorized to produce Disney-branded product in a manner consistent with expectations. If the facility chooses not to remediate or fails to do so effectively, their authorization to produce Disney-branded product will be revoked.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX