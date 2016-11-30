

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-year high of 80.43 against the yen and a 3-week high of 1.4869 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 80.07 and 1.4940, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 0.7159 and an 8-day high of 1.0453 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7126 and 1.0501, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 83.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro, 0.75 against the greenback and 1.02 against the aussie.



