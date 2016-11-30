

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros., one of Hollywood's biggest movie studios, joined calls for the industry to allow new films to be released sooner for home viewing.



The studio is in talks with cinema owners to shorten the typical 90 days of exclusivity that they have over new releases, Kevin Tsujihara, chief executive officer of the Time Warner Inc. subsidiary, said at a Credit Suisse investors conference Tuesday, without providing additional details. That could allow for a new release window for home-video customers willing to pay a premium for earlier access.



